New Madison breaks ground on fire station

NEW MADISON – Members of the New Madison Volunteer Fire Department along with guests met on Sunday for a ground breaking ceremony for the beginning of construction on the department’s new fire station.

The department members joined by their family members plus trustees and guests from from the villages of New Madison, Wayne Lakes and Castine as well as Neave, Harrison and Butler townships.

The New Madison Community Volunteer Fire Company, Inc. announced member approval of a contract for the construction of a new fire station with Brumbaugh Construction as of Feb. 1 with design and engineering by Don Miller PE.

In a press release from the New Madison Volunteer Fire Company, it was stated that the new fire station had been identified as a need for a number of years, replacing the existing station originally built in the 1950s.

The department trustees and members alike worked over the years to save a large majority of the costs of construction. The members also agreed to enter into a contract with Farmers State Bank to finance the remaining expenses.

The 4.1 acres of land that the station is to be constructed on, located at the corner of Wilt Road and Duffield Street in New Madison, was donated by the family of Dale Anderson in his memory.

The new 12,560 square foot pre-manufactured station – with construction planned to be completed by the end of the year – brings with it many improvements and the opportunity for future expansion.

Along with larger bays and bay doors to house the department’s many vehicles, the new station also will provide an increase in space with larger meeting and training rooms for hosting in house training. The 4.1 acres of land will provide a larger parking and outdoor training area for the department as well as space for engine and hose training.

The volunteers of the New Madison Volunteer Fire Company thanked the community for its continued support. The department is one of the few departments of which the members are 100 percent volunteer, receiving no monetary compensation for their service.

The New Madison Volunteer Fire Company, Inc. is a 501c3 Non Profit organization and welcomes any and all donations.

The New Madison Volunteer Fire Department broke ground for a new fire station on Sunday. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate