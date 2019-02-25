March Madness and more planned at the Arcanum Public Library

ARCANUM – Patrons can come in to the Arcanum Public Library for some March Madness – library style.

A list of 64 popular books has been put together, and patrons can participate in the voting each week by filling out a ballot available at the library. Voting will continue until there is a winning title.

The Arcanum Public Library, along with several other libraries in the area, is participating in the reading initiative One Book, Many Communities. The book “The One” by John Marrs has been chosen as the selection for 2019.

There will be plenty of programs scheduled in the upcoming months based on the book, held at various locations. At the Arcanum location, there will be a book discussion held at 6:30 p.m. March 28 and a program on DNA testing and ethics in April. Patrons can come on in to get a copy of the book and a schedule of events.

The third “Brew Review” will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 28. David Nilsen, a beer writer and educator, will present “Porters and Stouts” at this popular program. Patrons are asked to call the library to register in advance for this event.

There are weekly children’s programs at the library. StoryTime for preschoolers is held at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays. Children listen to stories, sing songs, make a craft and more.

Kids in grade school can come to SPARK after school on Tuesdays from 3:45-4:45 p.m. to play games, meet with friends and learn something new.

An adult coloring session on will be held at 4 p.m. March 12. Patrons can come in to enjoy a relaxing afternoon of coloring with other adults. No registration is required.

The book club will meet at 5:30 p.m. March 12. Newcomers are always welcome to join this lively group as they discuss the book of the month. This is also a drop-in program.

The adult winter reading challenge is off to a great start. It runs through March 31. Each title a patron reads will be an entry to monthly drawings and a grand prize. Patrons can come in to the library for details and to get an entry log sheet.

Patrons can search for items, check their accounts, place holds and have a digital copy of their card on the library’s app. It is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play by searching for “COOL Libraries.”

Patrons can call the library for more information at 937-692-8484 or check out the website at www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org. The library also can be found on Facebook and Twitter.