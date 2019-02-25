Ansonia FFA holds annual Greenhand, Chapter Degree ceremony

ANSONIA – The Ansonia FFA held its annual Greenhand and Chapter Degree ceremony on Feb. 19.

During the ceremony, 2018-19 Ohio FFA State Reporter Bailey Eberhart brought encouraging words to the Ansonia FFA members and guests. He told the assembly he was moved to share his message, “Everything happens for a reason.” His speech was just the opener of the ceremony.

Kenzie Singer recited the FFA Creed, and Rebekah Prasuhn recited the FFA Motto before the certificates and pins were handed out to the candidates for the Greenhand and Chapter Degrees.

For members to earn the Greenhand Degree, the candidates had to know the FFA Emblem and colors, learn the FFA Creed, FFA Mission and Motto, demonstrate understanding of organization and have plans for a Supervised Agricultural Experience project.

The recipients of the Greenhand Degree this year were Devin Mckenna, Emily Kelly, Heavenly Shilt, Rebekah Prasuhn, Dawson Kissinger, Denay Geesaman, Kennedi Strawser, Hailey Sebring, Owen Locke, Jason Stover, Kinsey Hartzell, Kaylin Johnson, Madisyn Esser, Scotty Ritchie, Kelsey Holden, Jessica Thomas, Alliyah Hall, Garrett Brown and Samantha Thornburg.

The Chapter Degree is the highest degree a member can receive at the chapter level. To earn this degree, members must meet certain requirements, which include having to possess the Greenhand Degree, investing at least 45 hours or make $150 from their SAE project. In addition, members had to effectively lead a group discussion for 15 minutes as well as hold a satisfactory academic record.

Those who received the Chapter Degree this year were Isaac Barga, Kylee Winner, Kaydee Campbell, Rebecca Clark, Carrie Rhoades, Kenzie Singer and Deanna Moody.

The Ansonia FFA thanked Eberhart for coming out to speak to everyone and the members and guest for their support.