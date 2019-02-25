Greenville BPW Club to choose scholarship finalists at March meeting

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s Club Scholarship Committee will host its monthly dinner meeting on March 14.

The committee consists of Chair Kristi Strawser and members Vicki Cost, Brenda Miller, Sue Huston and Jenny Bruns. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Brick Room at the Brethren Retirement Community.

Miller will introduce Darke County high school students vying for the scholarships that are available from the local BPW Club this year. The students have met certain criteria to qualify for the scholarships and will give a short presentation on their accomplishments and goals.

The club will award four $750 scholarships this year. Several fundraisers are held throughout the year to obtain money to grant the scholarships.

The Greenville BPW Club’s mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education and information.

The cost of dinner is $12. For reservations, contact Vicki Cost by noon March 11 at vcost@coxinsurance.com.