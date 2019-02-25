Hands Across the Darke hosts meeting

DARKE COUNTY – Hands Across the Darke, a club for any Darke County youth interested in community service projects, had its meeting on Feb. 5 at the OSU Darke County Extension Office.

The meeting was called to order by President Raylea Richards. The first thing the group did was elect new officers. The new officers are President Raylea Richards, Co-Vice Presidents Jaimee Holscher and Maria Mangen, Secretary/Reporter Kylee Winner, Treasurer Kennedy Hughes and Assistant Treasurer Wyatt Hughes.

The group will collect cleaning supplies to donate to the homeless shelter in Darke County. Anyone who would like to donate can drop items off at the Extension Office by April 2.

The group also is assembling care packages for cancer patients and is accepting donations of unflavored chapstick, non-fragrant lotion, lemon drops, peppermint candy and puzzle books. These items can be dropped off at the Extension Office by April 2 as well.

Hands Across the Darke will have its next meeting on March 5 at The Skate Place in Greenville during the second annual 4-H skating party. Admission is free, but Hands Across the Darke is accepting a donation of non-perishable food to be donated to local food pantries. Anyone attending will be responsible for paying the $2.50 skate rental.