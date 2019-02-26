Job fair scheduled at the Nutter Center

FAIRBORN – A job fair is scheduled for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday at the Wright State University Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn.

There will be on-site employers with hundreds of positions that need to be filled immediately, and some companies will hire on the spot. The job fair includes free admission and free parking

Event partners include Ohio Means Jobs & Greene County Department of Jobs & Family Services.

Renewal by Andersen will be at the event hiring window installers, painters, canvassers, sales consultants and office/admin professionals.

Spectrum will be at the event scheduling interviews for door to door sales professionals. Spectrum offers health care, paid time off, life and disability coverage, access to discounted company services and company provided vehicles for qualifying positions.

Radiance Technologies is looking for mid-level reverse engineer, software engineer, software test engineer, aerospace cyber engineer, database administrator and entry level reverse engineer.

Adecco is hiring for team leads, assembly, clerical/call center, warehouse, manufacturing and production.

World Pay is hiring for dispute specialists, customer service specialists, settlements specialists and more.

Army National Guard has more than 250 career opportunities.

Anyone with questions or wanting more details should call Troy Gantz at 513-389-1228

Job seekers can visit jobnewsusa.com before the event and pre-register; they also can do this at the door. On the site individuals will be able to view the event directory so they can see who’s hiring and what jobs are available.