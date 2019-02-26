Toni Stanley appointed as Arcanum fiscal officer

ARCANUM — A new fiscal officer has been appointed by the Village of Arcanum.

After conducting interviews with a number of candidates for the position, Arcanum Village Council voted Feb. 6 to appoint Toni Stanley to serve in the role. Her first day as village fiscal officer was Feb. 11.

“I believe Toni is going to be great fit for the progressive direction we are heading in the village. She brings professionalism and a wealth of experience to the position. I welcome Toni to our team and look forward to all she has to offer to our great village,” Arcanum Mayor Gregory T. Baumle said.

Stanley brings with her more than 25 years of experience in finance with previous stops at Dayton Children’s Hospital and Premier Health. She lives outside of Brookville with her husband of 32 years, Kevin. They have four adult sons and five grandchildren.

“I am very excited to be a part of the team at the village,” Stanley said. “I look forward to working with Mayor Baumle and the Village Council. Everyone here has been very helpful and welcoming thus far. I’m learning a lot, and I look forward to serving.”