Registration open for inaugural Darke County Conservation Day Camp

DARKE COUNTY – Darke Soil and Water Conservation District announced that on June 12 and 13 it will host the inaugural Darke County Conservation Day Camp.

This camp is geared for current Darke County first through fourth grade students.

During the event, Darke Soil and Water Conservation District will provide students the opportunity to get outside and learn about how their daily actions affect wildlife, water, soil and the people around them. The goal of this camp is to provide an interactive and hands-on approach to learning about the environment.

Darke Soil and Water Conservation District has many activities planned including archery, fishing, tree identification, bird feeder building and survival skills.

The camp will be held at Chenoweth Trails from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Registration is $20 per student and includes lunches, snacks and all program materials.

Registration is now open and is limited to the first 150 participants. Individuals can register online at www.darkeswcd.com or stop by the office to fill out a form.

Anyone with questions may call Darke SWCD at 937-548-1715 ext. 3.