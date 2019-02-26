Darke Soil & Water Conservation District conducts tree seedling sale

DARKE COUNTY – The Darke Soil & Water Conservation District is conducting its annual tree seedling sale until March 22.

Pick up date is scheduled for April 9-11.

The Darke Soil & Water Conservation District is offering some new species and some larger varieties. The two-three year seedlings are bare root stock, and each tree is dipped into a preservative gel to keep roots moist.

Seedlings are packaged in groups of five. An assortment of trees are offered for sale to urban and rural landowners.

The plant varieties are selected for their popularity and hardiness in the Darke County area. These can be an economical way to work toward establishing or adding to a wildlife area, to create a windbreak or landscaping.

Payment must be received when placing order. Prices range from $5-10 in packets of five seedlings.

Individuals can visit www.darkeswcd.com or call the Darke Soil & Water Conservation District at 937-548-1715 ext. 3 or stop by the office at 1117 S. Towne Court in Greenville with any questions.