Empowering Darke County Youth seeks community help

GREENVILLE – As awareness of Empowering Darke County Youth programs grows, requests for help for struggling students continues to grow.

The non-profit organization needs help in its fundraising efforts, tutoring programs and other support services.

The Empowering mission is to reach all students in Darke County.

“We are still a long way from that goal,” Empowering Darke County Youth President Eric Fee said, “but after three years of service, we are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. We need help to make it happen.”

Fee invites all individuals who care about Darke County’s kids – and have a desire to serve – to put the Empowering annual meeting on their calendars. The meeting is at 7 p.m. March 7 at Tribute Funeral Home, Greenville Campus, 1000 N. Broadway.

“We will provide an overview of the past three years, our accomplishments and what we hope to achieve,” Fee said. “Please join us and find out how you can help.”