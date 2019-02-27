Edison State to hold informational meeting on ag education degree

GREENVILLE – Edison State Community College and Central State University will hold an informational meeting for students interested in pursuing a bachelor’s degree in agricultural education at 3 p.m. March 6.

The meeting will be held at Edison State’s Greenville campus located at 601 Wagner Ave.

The newly formed partnership allows students to begin their college education at Edison State and transfer seamlessly to complete a Bachelor of Science in agricultural education at Central State University. The agricultural education degree is one of only three offered in Ohio.

Representatives from Edison State and Central State University will be available to answer questions. Current high school students, graduates and parents are invited to attend.

For more information, call 937-548-5546.