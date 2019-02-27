Greenville Fraternal Order of Eagles donates more than $24,000 to local non-profit organizations

GREENVILLE – Greenville Fraternal Order of Eagles presented donation checks on Feb. 5 to seven local area non-profit organizations.

The organizations that received donations included The Humane Society, Friends of Bear’s Mill, The Boys and Girls Club of Greenville, The Annie Oakley Festival, Darke County Crime Stoppers, Greenville Fire Department and Darke County Shrine Club.

The Greenville Fraternal Order of Eagles is a fraternal organization that focuses on helping people in the local community through donations and activities. With charitable bingo funds, the organization can give back through donations that directly affect the local community.

The Greenville Fraternal Order of Eagles welcomes the public to join its organization, located at 113 E. Third St., Greenville, where community members can be a part of the mission that focuses on people helping people.

The Darke County Humane Society is a no kill, nonprofit organization. Established in 1953, DCHS has expanded and grown every year and so has its facility. Its main focus is to provide medical care to the injured strays of Darke County and to enforce the laws for animal abuse and neglect.

In the spring of 2018, the Darke County Humane Society prosecuted its first felony cruelty case under the new Ohio laws. It is not funded by any state or county tax dollars; the Darke County Humane Society survives on bequests, donations and fundraising. It encourage the community to come by and visit, donate or volunteer.

The Friends of Bear’s Mill, a local non-profit organization, will use funds donated by the FOE to continue to preserve and maintain its historical mill in Darke County. Bear’s Mill is a working mill open to the public for all to enjoy. It is with donations from individuals and organizations, such as the Eagles, that allow for future generations to appreciate the beauty and history of Bear’s Mill. Bear’s Mill is open Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m. during the winter and Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m. during the rest of the year.

The Boys and Girls Club of Greenville, Inc. is a place for children ages 7-16 to come after school, on weekends and during the summer. The staff provides a safe and well supervised setting for the kids to come and enjoy social time, time getting healthy while using the exercise equipment, time making crafts, reading books, playing video games, doing homework, working on computers or learning how to cook in a kitchenette. The funds from the FOE donation will be used to purchase equipment, art supplies, food and kitchen supplies and games for the boys and girls who attend to use.

The Annie Oakley Festival is celebrating 56 years. The Annie Oakley Festival Committee strives each year to bring a festival to Darke County that honors native daughter Annie Oakley, “Little Sure Shot.” The three-day festival will run July 26-28, located at the south end of the fairgrounds in the area near the 4-H horse arena. These three days will be full of entertainment, activities and the opportunity to meet 2019 Miss Annie Oakley, who will win her title in the days leading up to the festival. The FOE donation will cover some of the cost of festival entertainment and activities that will take place.

Darke County Crime Stoppers was started to aid local law enforcement with gathering tips from the public about how to find fugitives that have an active warrant out of Darke County. Crime Stoppers deals primarily with unsolved felony crimes and felony fugitives. The FOE donation will assist the partnership of the community, media and law enforcement designed to combat crime and keep streets safe.

The Greenville Fire Department will use the FOE donation to assist its organization in donating fire and life safety education to local children and to install numerous smoke and carbon monoxide detectors throughout the city for those residences who completed an application or for those whom the fire department responded to their incidents and no detectors were currently installed.

The Darke County Shrine Club assists Shriner’s Hospitals that offer a wide variety of specialty care for children in one of 22 hospitals through the country. Treatment for burn victims is the specialty in three of our hospitals including the Cincinnati Burns Hospital. It also treats children with cleft lip, cleft palate, orthopedic disorders, crippling injuries and spinal cord injury. The hospitals also are pioneers in medical research and medical education in all four specialty areas. The care offered by the hospitals is freely given and more than a million children have been treated for various conditions regardless of their ability to pay.