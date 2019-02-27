Randolph Eastern School Corporation superintendent speaks at Union City Lions Club meeting

UNION CITY, Ind. – The Union City Lions Club met on Tuesday for its regular meeting.

The meal of ham and beans, cornbread, fried potatoes and fruit, provided by D’s Restaurant, was enjoyed by the 19 members and two guests who were present.

The program for the evening was Aaron Black. He recently was named the new superintendent of the Randolph Eastern School Corporation.

Black grew up in Union City, attended UCCHS and graduated in 2000. He graduated from Ball State University and started his education career at Monroe Central Schools. Since then he has been on the missions field in Haiti, was the principal at Anderson Preparatory Academy, he was the athletic director/assistant principal in Union City and the principal of Union City Junior/Senior High School.

He told the Lions Club that RESC is doing well. The school system has good working relationships with the community and the county, students can graduate from high school with 36 college credits, and students from Union City and the rest of Randolph County can be involved in programs such as the radio/TV program (KISS), criminal justice class and Apache design.

Black said one of the biggest challenges over the next few years will be finding quality employees. About 50 percent of the employees at RESC have 24 years of experience or more and those hired to replace them when they leave is very important.

Black’s presentation was followed by a question-and-answer time with many topics covered.

Also at the meeting, Jan Aukerman shared information to the club about the Dancing For The Stars fundraiser planned for 6:30 p.m. April 13. The event will be held at the Union City Junior/Senior High School and will be a tribute to veterans. The cost will be $10, and all of the proceeds will be given to the Union City Elks Club Cancer Fund. Those who want more information about this fundraiser should call 937-968-5911 or 765-964-5409.