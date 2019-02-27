St. Denis K of C to host nationally known speaker John Wood

VERSAILLES – St. Denis K of C will welcome Versailles native and Dynamic Catholic speaker John Wood at 7 p.m. March 23 at the Versailles K of C Hall.

In the spirit of the New Evangelization, Wood will use popular movies, songs, stories, sports and life experiences to teach the faith based on his newest book “ENTRUSTED; Keeping the Flame of Faith Alive.”

Wood also is the author of “Ordinary Lives, Extraordinary Mission: 5 Steps to Winning the War Within.” It has been one of Dynamic Catholic’s bestselling books with more than 200,000 copies distributed to date.

“I believe John is one of the great emerging Catholic voices of our time,” bestselling author Matthew Kelly said. “John Wood has a passion that is contagious. Read this book and make an effort to go and hear him speak.”

Tickets for the event are $10 and are available by contacting Jake DeMange at 419-336-1034.