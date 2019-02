DARKE COUNTY – The Darke County Democrats will hold an early riser breakfast at 8 a.m. March 9 in the Brethren Retirement Community cafeteria.

Carla Surber will be the guest speaker. She will talk about the new tax laws.

Community members are invited to come and enjoy fellowship and breakfast. Everyone is welcome.

For reservations, call Tom Hans at 937-273-3865 or Dave Niley at 937-548-4517.