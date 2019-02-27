1 injured in 2-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 127

GREENVILLE — U.S. Route 127 was shut down briefly early Wednesday evening as a result of a two-vehicle accident that sent one person to the hospital.

At approximately 5:45 p.m., emergency personnel from Greenville Township Fire and Rescue along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. Route 127 and Greenville-Celina Road, in the area of Country Auto Sales, to a two-vehicle injury accident with entrapment.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a black Kia Sportage was traveling eastbound on Greenville-Celina Road when it attempted to make a left-hand turn from the stop sign onto northbound U.S. Rout 127, pulling into the path of oncoming traffic. A black Honda Accord, traveling southbound on U.S. Route 127, struck the rear of the Kia, causing the Kia to roll coming to rest on its side.

Arriving crews found the male driver, and sole occupant of the Honda Accord, laying in the intersection of the two roadways where he collapsed after climbing out of the vehicle under his own strength. He was treated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue before being transported to Wayne HealthCare for what was described as non-life threatening injuries.

The male driver, and also the sole occupant of the Kia Sportage, was found to be uninjured in the accident after being extricated from his vehicle by Greenville Township Fire.

U.S. Route 127 remained closed to all northbound traffic while crews worked to clear the wreckage.

The accident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

One person was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. Route 127 and Greenville-Celina Road. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/02/web1_WEB-031-1.jpg One person was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. Route 127 and Greenville-Celina Road. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate One person was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. Route 127 and Greenville-Celina Road. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/02/web1_WEB-038-2-1.jpg One person was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. Route 127 and Greenville-Celina Road. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate

By Jim Comer For The Daily Advocate