Rediscovering Joy: A Support Group for Widows and Widowers schedules meeting

COLDWATER – Rediscovering Joy: A Support Group for Widows and Widowers will hold its next meeting from 6:30-8 p.m. March 11.

The group meets on the second Monday of every month at the Preferred Insurance Center’s Meeting Room located at 809 W. Main St. in Coldwater.

The guest speaker for the March meeting will be Hospice Chaplain Herb Wilker. He will present a program on grief.

In addition to the monthly meetings, the group also offers a variety of social outings for members.

For information, call or text Judy at 419-733-5629 or Mary at 419-678-8830. Email also is available at Rediscoveringjoy@yahoo.com.