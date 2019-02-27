Gettysburg Alumni Banquet set for April 13

GETTYSBURG – Invitations have been mailed for the 41st annual Gettysburg Alumni Banquet being held on April 13 at the Gettysburg Cardinal Center.

The banquet will be honoring the classes of 1939, 1949, 1959 and 1969.

Social hour begins at 5 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6 p.m.

The cost of the meal is $20 per person and will include fried chicken, roast beef, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, salad, dinner roll and buttery spread. There also will be cake, punch and coffee. The meal is being catered by Ikes Catering.

All former classmates as well as graduates are invited. Those who want to attend and haven’t received an invitation should contact Sharon (Lowman) Harrison at 937-548-7889. Registrations are due by March 29.