Ash Wednesday service planned at Oakland Church of the Brethren

BRADFORD – The community is invited to join Oakland Church of the Brethren at 8 p.m. March 6 for its Ash Wednesday service.

A 30-minute solemn service will be offered to renew and prepare the congregation for the Lord.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the season of Lent, a season of fasting and prayer. The ashes symbolize the dust from which God made people. This service is a chance to sit in the presence of God, name those things keeping individuals away and renew their spirits for the journey ahead.

Oakland Church of the Brethren is located at 8058 Horatio-Harris Creek Road, Bradford.