Versailles FFA participates in District Ag Power Diagnostics contest

EATON – The Versailles FFA participated in the District Agriculture Power Diagnostics contest on Feb. 8 at the Preble County Fairgrounds.

FFA members Jacob Wuebker and Jon Gehret competed and represented the Versailles FFA chapter. They placed eighth overall as a team.

Versailles FFA thanked North Star Hardware and Implement, Nathan Mescher, Russell Wulber, Puthoff Brothers Mechanics and Koenig Equipment for hosting a practice and coaching the Ag Power Diagnostics team throughout its practices.