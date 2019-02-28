Timmerman, Pothast and Gilmore name Versailles FFA members of the month

VERSAILLES – Three dedicated members – Austin Timmerman, Kyle Pothast and Isaac Gilmore – were recognized at the Versailles FFA meeting on Feb. 21.

The first member recognized was Timmerman. He is the son of Gary and Barb Timmerman. He has participated in Ag Industrial Power and Parliamentary Procedure CDE. He has been actively involved in Farm Day, fruit sales, FFA Halloween party, Greenhand Conference, Leadership Night, National Convention, Shop and Crop, Meals of Hope, can food drive and was in numerous other activities. Timmerman is in the capstone, and his SAE consists of being employed at Sisco. He received a FFA T-shirt and certificate for being recognized as a member of the month.

The second member we recognized was Pothast. He is the son of Donald and Janet Pothast. He has participated in Ag Diagnostic Power and Greenhand Quiz. He has been actively involved in Farm Day, the FFA banquet, Outdoor Learning Lab, fruit sales, can food drive and numerous other activities. Pothast is in the capstone program, and his SAE consist of working at Francis Manufacturing and Pothast Construction. He received a FFA t-shirt and certificate for being recognized as a member of the month.

The final member recognized was Gilmore. He is the son of Ben and Heidi Gilmore. He has been actively involved in Ag Industrial Power and Small Engines CDE. He has been actively involved in PALS, Greenhand Conference, Shop and Crop, Poultry Days, CDE Luncheon, Farm Day, FFA banquet, College and Military Fair, Relay for Life, fruit sales, EMT Firefighter Safety Training, Ag is Cool Tent, state convention, Blanket the World, can food drive, and numerous other activities. Gilmore is in the capstone program, and his SAE consist of working at Stateline. He received a FFA T-shirt and certificate for being recognized as a member of the month.