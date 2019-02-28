Versailles FFA participates in public speaking contest

VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA Chapter had three members participate in the District 5 Public Speaking contest on Feb. 13.

Delaney Barga competed in the Beginning Prepared Division, and she placed third and also received a Gold Rating. Caden Buschur competed in the Advanced Prepared Division, and he placed second and received a Gold Rating. Victoria Wuebker participated in the Extemporaneous Division, and she placed third, receiving a Gold Rating.

Buschur will compete at the state competition.