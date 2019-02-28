Versailles FFA visits health care center

VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA made its monthly visit to the nursing home on Feb. 11.

Members assisted the residents in making Valentine Day corsages. FFA members brought in snacks for the residents, which included cookies, punch, cheese and fruit.

Members who attended included Isaiah Hess, Lexie Demange, Laura Wuebker, Haley Smith, Asheleigh Shimp, Abby Petitjean, Franklin Shimp, Zach Watren, Breanna Nieport, Paige Gasson, Ashleigh Shimp and Kylee Hainline.