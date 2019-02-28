New Madison’s Bryant Fox qualifies for Intercollegiate Horse Show Association Regional Tournament

FINDLAY – Bryant Fox, of New Madison, will participate in the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association Regional Tournament to be held Saturday at the University of Findlay.

UF members of the IHSA Western and IHSA Hunt Seat teams qualified to compete by accumulating points in tournaments throughout the year. Students will compete individually and as a team for a chance to progress to the 2019 nationals.

Established in 1882 through a joint partnership between the Churches of God, General Counsel and the City of Findlay, the University of Findlay has nearly 60 majors leading to baccalaureate degrees and offers 11 master’s degrees and four doctoral degrees. More than 3,800 students are enrolled at Findlay, and the university is nationally recognized by U.S. News and World Report and the Princeton Review.