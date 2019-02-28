Supply Chain Management class prepares for A Night in Hollywood

GREENVILLE – The Greenville High School Supply Chain Management class has begun preparation for the fifth annual A Night In Hollywood.

The annual Special Olympics fundraising event will be held at Greenville High School to spotlight the Special Olympian artistic talents.

Dreamed up by four Supply Chain Management students for a Business Professionals of America competition, no one dreamed this project would turn into a real event that is now moving into its fifth year.

With a black tie themed dinner and show, A Night in Hollywood will showcase the Special Olympics participants by presenting artistic talents through a talent show and a silent art auction.

Guests will have many opportunities to give back to Special Olympics through A Night in Hollywood with business donations, ticket prices, fun family games and much more. Because this will be the fifth year for this fundraising event made specifically for the Darke County Special Olympics, the goal is $10,000.

Everyone’s help is needed, officials said. This event gets the community connected to the Special Olympics in a way that they never experience before by putting on a Night in Hollywood. Usually, the Special Olympic participants are limited to athletics and on this night they are shining stars.

The goal is to have all eyes on the Special Olympics participants so they may feel like stars. Applications are available for any Special Olympian to participate. Individuals can email dbuchy@gcswave.com to request an application.

“I just really enjoy seeing all of the Special Olympic participants so happy sharing their talents, singing, art and dance,” Supply Chain student Ashlynn Pack said.

A Night in Hollywood is set for Saturday. The SCM Team encourages all Special Olympics athletes to donate their artwork, work on their special talent and sign-up for A Night in Hollywood. The community also is encouraged to attend this event as a full audience makes this event amazing for every participant.

SCM team thanked the community, Greenville City Schools, People Centered Services, Art Sense, Your Happy Place, Darke D.D., Cindy Rose, Sue Huston and all of the Special Olympians and their families for supporting A Night in Hollywood.

Anyone who would like to receive email updates on A Night in Hollywood or who would like to make a donation should contact dbuchy@gcswave.com.