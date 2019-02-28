BBB-Dayton’s new Spark Award honors millennial entrepreneurs

DAYTON – There’s still time for millennial entrepreneurs to enter the competition to be part of Better Business Bureau serving Dayton and the Miami Valley inaugural Spark Awards.

The Spark Awards will recognize millennial entrepreneurial organizations whose leaders demonstrate a higher level of character, generating a culture that is authentic about its mission and connect with community.

Entries for the 2019 Spark Awards are being accepted until April 1. For award criteria to submit an entry, visit http://bit.ly/DaytonSparkAward.

The Spark Award winners will be announced on May 14 during the BBB’s Eclipse Integrity Awards. Additionally, recipients will be involved with telling their stories at BBB events throughout the year.

BBB announced it has joined forces with Sinclair College for the recognition. And, each honoree this year will receive a $500 scholarship for continued professional development.

“Sinclair is committed to supporting and encouraging young entrepreneurs in this community,” said Elizabeth Orlando, Sinclair dean of business and public services. “Graduates from our entrepreneurship program own some of our city’s most popular food businesses like the Zombie Dogz and Partial to Pies. This scholarship gives us the opportunity to provide budding startup companies the extra capital they need to take their businesses to the next level. This is extremely important because supporting millennial entrepreneurs helps strengthen our local economy and attracts new businesses to the region.”

“Our organization is thrilled to recognize what young entrepreneurs are doing in our community and offer them the opportunity through Sinclair scholarships to enhance their operations,” John North, president and CEO of the BBB serving Dayton and the Miami Valley, said. “If you’re a millennial entrepreneur, don’t pass this opportunity up to be part of the Spark Award Class of 2019 and shine a spotlight on your organization’s character, culture and community efforts. You could inspire others to take the leap into successful entrepreneurship. Submit a Spark Awards entry today.”

Anyone who has questions regarding this new recognition may call 937-610-2277 or email ssword@dayton.bbb.org.

For more than 100 years, the Better Business Bureau has been helping people find businesses, brands and charities they can trust. In 2017, people turned to BBB more than 160 million times for BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.2 million businesses and Charity Reports on 11,000 charities, all available for free at bbb.org.

There are local, independent BBBs across the United States, Canada and Mexico, including BBB Serving Dayton and the Miami Valley, which was founded in 1925 and serves Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby and northern Warren counties in Ohio.