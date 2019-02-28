East Main Church of Christ to recognize hometown hero

GREENVILLE – During the 10:30 a.m. Praise Celebration on March 10, the East Main Church of Christ, located at 419 E. Main St. in Greenville, will recognize Ross T. “Rusty” Clark as its 2019 Hometown Hero.

Clark will be honored for his service in World War II, his time spent with his wife, Jackie, on the mission field and his dedication as a servant-leader in Christ’s church in addition to his full and fascinating life of 97 years.

Clark was among 11 siblings and four sets of twins who grew up in Andrews, Indiana in Huntington County. After his military service, he and the other Clark Twins traveled with the Harlem Globetrotters as the famous basketball team’s competition from 1948 to 1951 including touring overseas. The family was featured in the “Ripley’s Believe it or Not” comic strip and LIFE magazine.

Clark went on to be involved in serving as an elder and a deacon in various churches. Later in life, he and his wife did missions work in Zimbabwe, Africa.

Clark was nominated last year to receive the Hometown Hero recognition that the congregation has had since 2002.

The worship service program also will include a message titled “To the Final Buzzer” by Minister Jim Morehouse. After the special service, there will be a fellowship carry-in meal that everyone is invited to attend.

For more information about this event, the church may be called at 937-547-1557.