Tri-Village Elementary begins kindergarten registration

NEW MADISON – Tri-Village Elementary School is currently registering kindergarten students for the 2019-20 school year.

Registration packets are available at the office from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Anyone who cannot come during this time frame is asked to call the elementary office as soon as possible so arrangements can be made to receive the necessary information.

Children being registered for kindergarten must be 5 years of age by Aug. 1, 2019 in order to be eligible for enrollment. Parents should bring the child’s birth certificate (must be original) and custody papers (if that applies) and should plan on spending a few minutes completing the necessary registration paperwork.

Anyone with questions should contact the Tri-Village Elementary office at 937-996-1511 and ask for Elementary Secretary Angie Harrington.