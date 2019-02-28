Newberry Township cemetery clean-up announced

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP – Spring cemetery clean-up in Newberry Township will run from March 1 through March 14.

Individuals are asked to remove all decorations they wish to save by March 14 in all cemeteries maintained by Newberry Township. The cemetery staff will begin removing old arrangements March 15.

New spring arrangements in vases attached to monuments or spring saddles will not be removed. Other new arrangements may be placed March 30.

Newberry Township cemeteries are:

Highland: High Street, Covington

Greenville Creek: Buckneck Road, Bradford

Friedens: Corner of Versailles and Bradford-Bloomer Road

Union Church: Union Church Road, Covington

Arnold: State Route 36, Covington

Priest: McMaken Road, Covington

Johnson: State Route 41, Covington

Lutheran Church: Miami-Shelby County Line Road, Covington

All artificial arrangements must be in a vase, hanging device or on a monument saddle. Individuals should permanently mark the deceased’s name and a contact person on the bottom of a saddle so identification can be made if it is blown off the monument. Any arrangement that is a maintenance problem will be disposed.

With mowing season soon approaching, cemetery rules prohibit glass containers, wire, toys and figurines that interfere with mowing and/or trimming. Individuals are asked to be aware of updated rules and regulations.