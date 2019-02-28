Darke County Township Association to host fish fry

DARKE COUNTY – The Darke County Township Association will have its annual fish fry at 6:30 p.m. March 26, held at and catered by the Greenville VFW on Ohio Street.

The Darke County Township Association encourages anyone interested in local government including public officials and businesses who have contact with township officials to come join for a meal of fried fish and all the fixings.

There will be fellowship, a few updates and musical entertainment. There also will be door prizes to round out the evening.

The cost is $12 per person for this evening.

Individuals should contact Justin Hines at 937-459-7963, Jim Zumbrink at 419-336-7932, Dave Brewer at 937-447-3295, Debbie Kuhnle at 937-548-5567 or any township official by March 15 for reservations.