Versailles Rehab offers free Lunch & Learn

VERSAILLES – Versailles Rehab and Healthcare Center will host a Lunch & Learn at noon March 13.

Participants will enjoy a lunch and a discussion about advanced directives, including the health care power of attorney and the living will.

Elizabeth Durnell-Maier, a local attorney, will discuss the importance of these documents in ensuring an individual’s wishes are respected in regard to health care decisions.

Additionally, topics such as wills and living trusts will be discussed, as well as strategies to assist families planning for a nursing home stay, including Medicaid planning and special financial benefits for veterans.

In addition to providing information, Durnell-Maier and her staff will prepare health care POAs and living wills free for those in attendance. For anyone in attendance who is unable to complete these documents due to time constraints, Durnell-Maier will offer a free consultation in her office at a later time.

Durnell-Maier is a certified specialist in elder law by the National Elder Law Foundation. She also is licensed to practice before the United States Court of Appeals for veterans’ claims and has received accreditation from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

This event is free but reservations are required to attend. Individuals should call 937-526-5570 with their name and number of attendees by March 11.