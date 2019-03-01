Author’s Night planned at Greenville Public Library

GREENVILLE – The Friends of the Greenville Public Library will host its first 2019 Author’s Night on March 8 at the third floor of the Greenville Public Library.

Finger snacks will be served from 6:15-6:55 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and the program begins at 7 p.m.

The first author is Jess Montgomery, also known as Sharon Short. She has chosen a new pen name for her new book, “The Widows.” A historical mystery set in 1920s Appalachian Ohio, it was inspired by the true first female sheriff in Ohio.

It came out Jan. 8 from Minotaur Books and has received blurbs from Wiley Cash, Hallie Ephron and other authors.

Patrons are invited to come and mingle and listen to excerpts from “The Widows.”