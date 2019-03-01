Posted on by

Author’s Night planned at Greenville Public Library


Short

Short


GREENVILLE – The Friends of the Greenville Public Library will host its first 2019 Author’s Night on March 8 at the third floor of the Greenville Public Library.

Finger snacks will be served from 6:15-6:55 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and the program begins at 7 p.m.

The first author is Jess Montgomery, also known as Sharon Short. She has chosen a new pen name for her new book, “The Widows.” A historical mystery set in 1920s Appalachian Ohio, it was inspired by the true first female sheriff in Ohio.

It came out Jan. 8 from Minotaur Books and has received blurbs from Wiley Cash, Hallie Ephron and other authors.

Patrons are invited to come and mingle and listen to excerpts from “The Widows.”

Short
https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_Sharon-Short-WEB.jpgShort