Students compete at Darke County Science Day

GREENVILLE – Ninety-one students from Ansonia, Arcanum, DeColores Montessori, Franklin Monroe, Greenville, Tri-Village and Versailles competed in the sixth annual Darke County Science Day on Thursday at Greenville High School.

The Darke County students in the fifth through 12th grades completed science research projects and presented their findings to area professionals, researchers and educators.

This event offered students a venue that promotes the development of creative thinking, research and writing skills and career motivation toward the sciences, all in one program. Project topics may be in biology, chemistry, botany, space and earth sciences, computers, zoology, microbiology, biochemistry, physics, engineering, mathematics, medicine and health and behavioral and social science.

Thirty-seven students received the highest rating of “Superior.” They were: from Ansonia, Marissa Shook; from Arcanum, Makenna Gunckel, Celeste Arnett, Jenna Beatty, Jenna Haney, Madelyn Wogomon, Grace Wooten, Raymond Brothers, Landon Flatter, Anna Jean Stump, Hannah Kendig, Carley Rieman, Mackenzie Cantrell and Emma Rogers; from DeColores Montessori, Leo Williams; from Franklin Monroe, Chase Osterday, Elli Earwood, Keihl Johnson, Mason Lair, Emma Miller and Isaac Shellabarger; from Greenville, Anthony Masso-Rivetti, Landon Muhlenkamp, Ash Williams and Ella Strawn; from Tri-Village, Morgan Hunt, Jade Murphy, Calvin Fritz, Cameron Kimmel, Alexander Milliff; Jamie Hemmelgarn, Halle Belle and Rylee Sagester; and from Versailles, Alec Barga, Ethan Varner, Lauren Menke, Jessica Meyer and Kennedy Hughes.

These students are eligible to go to the District Science Day on March 9 held at Edison State Community College in Piqua. Students receiving a superior at district may go on to the state contest held on May 11 at The Ohio State University.

Event sponsors donated awards and gift certificates in an amount totaling $3,000. Sponsors included BASF Corp., Wayne HealthCare, Greenville Masonic Lodge No. 143, Cargill, Whirlpool, Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, Menke Family and the Darke County Foundation. More than 30 area professionals and community members volunteered to judge the projects, aided by Darke County science teachers.

Ash Williams of Greenville High School earned the grand prize of $300. Leo Williams from DeColores Montessori received the second place award of $200, and Alec Barga from Versailles High School received the third place award of $100, all provided by BASF.

Rounding out the top finishers were Elli Earwood from Franklin Monroe; Morgan Hunt and Jade Murphy from Tri-Village; and Lauren Menke, Kennedy Hughes and Ethan Varner from Versailles High School.

The Upper Miami Valley Science Day Committee, the Darke County students and the Greenville Schools Science Department thanked the sponsors and volunteers for making the 2019 Darke County Science Day a successful event.

Anyone with questions about the Science Day program should contact Angela McMurry, or Martin E. English, 1470 W. Main Street, Tipp City, 937-667-3217 or email info@ohioumvsd.com.