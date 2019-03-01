Ansonia FFA celebrates National FFA Week

ANSONIA – The Ansonia FFA showed its FFA spirit all throughout National FFA Week.

FFA Week started on Feb. 17 and went through Feb. 24. These dates were chosen because of George Washington’s birthday, which is on Feb. 22.

Throughout the week the Ansonia FFA hosted many activities around the school, which included the seventh through 12th grades.

After an officer breakfast at Bob Evans, the officers came to school to decorate the hallways with National Blue and Corn Gold along with posters of agriculture and FFA facts for this special week.

The Ansonia FFA held its annual Greenhand and Chapter Degree ceremony on Feb. 19. With their parents looking on, 18 agriculture students received their Greenhand Degree and seven received their Chapter degree on this special evening.

As a token of appreciation, the chapter officers stayed after school on Feb. 21 to cook dinner for the elementary and high school staff.

The Ansonia FFA held the Junior High Ag Olympics on Feb. 22. During the Ag Olympics, the seventh and eighth grade students were divided up into teams to compete in a series of obstacles such as shucking corn, untangling an extension cord, putting a screw to a board and a kiddy tractor race. The eighth grade boys battled their way to win the Ag Olympic Games.

After the games were finished, two students from each grade were nominated to kiss the pig. The students also nominated two of their teachers to kiss the pig.

Ansonia FFA’s annual Tractor-Cade also took place on Feb. 22. Isaac Barga, Ethan Fischer, Trenton Prasuhn, Jacob Prasuhn and Isaac Oswalt drove their tractors to school that morning to represent the local agriculture community.

Throughout the week, the chapter conducted an FFA emblem hunt. An FFA emblem, the size of a quarter, was hidden in the school, and clues were given each day to hint at its location. Mariah Troutwine and Cheyanne Fortkamp were the ones who found the hidden emblem.

Also, all through the week, the kindergarten through fourth graders competed in a coloring contest. They had to draw and color what they thought a farm scene was.