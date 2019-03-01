JR Clarke Public Library schedules March events

COVINGTON – March is a very big month for activities at JR Clarke Public Library in Covington.

Every week at JR Clarke Public Library, Developmental StoryTimeis held at 9 a.m. and 10 .m. on Tuesdays, Synergy Yoga with Lois Bunger is held at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and beginning knitting classes are held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays.

At 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on March 7 will be Investigate Our Digital Resources and Databases at JRC. Cherie Roeth will host the workshop, which will last approximately one hour. Suggestions for other types of computer and internet classes are welcomed.

Everyone is welcome to attend the RC Trustee Board meeting at 6:30 p.m. March 11.

Roeth will host the Community Reads Book Club at 6:30 p.m. March 14. Anyone who is interested in having a book club in the community is asked to attend to share information and ideas. Light refreshments will be served.

Throughout March will be JR Clarke Public Library’s celebration of Dr. Seuss and his array of books written for all ages. The library will have special events and a contest.

At 1:30 p.m. March 27, JR Clarke Public Library will host a training session for all patrons on the new SCANPro 3000, which has been purchased for the library’s Historical/Reference Room through the donation of Paul and Anne Sandfort of California. Paul Sandfort’s mother, Lela Francis Sandfort (Shellabarger), was born and raised in Covington.

The SCANPro 3000 is a digital machine for genealogy/newspaper searches, many types of film, slides, microfiche and microfilm. The SCANPro is used in conjunction with a new computer, which can download a variety of media and a 27-inch monitor and Photo Ready Copier/Scanner, which are donated by JR Clarke’s Friends of the Library.

At 12:30 p.m. March 30, JR Clarke Public Library will celebrate the 80th anniversary of the movie “The Wizard of Oz.” The library will have a craft, food and activity followed by a showing of the original movie on its Community Room SMARTBoard.