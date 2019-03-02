Gettysburg Lions plan potpie supper

GETTYSBURG – The Gettysburg Lions are having their annual potpie supper on March 23 at the Valentine Building at the Gettysburg Park, just north of town.

Serving will begin at 4:30 p.m. and will last until 7 p.m. or when potpies are sold out.

The cost will be $9 for adults and $4.50 for children younger than 12 years of age.

The menu will consist of all-you-can-eat beef or chicken potpie, mashed potatoes, green beans, jello salad or apple sauce, roll, and coffee or juice.

Sodas, bottled water and pie will be available for an extra charge.