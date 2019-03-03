Parishes to host Lenten program

VERSAILLES – On four Thursdays of Lent, the parishes of St. Denis, Holy Family and Immaculate Conception are hosting a series of talks on the theology of the body.

Christopher West is the presenter and will visit via video. The presentations will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. in the St. Denis Church basement. There is no charge.

The topic on March 14 will be “An Education in being Human/The Great Analogy of Spousal Love,” on March 21 the topic will be “Man and Woman He Created Them/Man and Woman He Redeemed Them,” the March 28 topic will be “The Resurrection of the Body/Celibacy for the Kingdom,” and the April 4 topic will be “Marriage as a Sacrament/The Language of Sexual Love.”