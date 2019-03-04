Boy Scouts ‘Scouting for Food’ Mar. 16

DARKE COUNTY — Local Boy Scouts soon will be “Scouting for Food” in Darke County Communities, collecting food to help feed those in need.

“Scouting for food is a great experience for Scouts,” said Jeanie Normile, committee chairman for Troop 373. “It gives them the opportunity to serve their community and learn the importance of giving. Last year Troop 373 and Troop/Pack 134 collected 2,658 pounds of food. We are hoping to beat that this year.”

Boy Scouts will be dropping off door hangers and/or bags to all the homes in the community on March 9 and 10, beginning at 9 a.m. The scouts will return March 16 beginning at 9 a.m. to pick up donations. Non-perishable food items are requested.

The Scouts are requesting that individuals place donations in bags and place the bags outside in a place visible from the sidewalk/road before 9 a.m. on March 16. Food collected in Greenville will be delivered to Grace Resurrection Community Center and Darke County Fish Food Pantries.