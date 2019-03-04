Darke County Common Pleas Court hears drug, harassment, domestic violence cases

GREENVILLE — Darke County Common Pleas Court heard cases involving domestic violence, possession and harassment with a bodily substance Monday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Kenny Pryor, 36, of Greenville, pleaded guilty to charges of attempted assault. The charge was amended from one of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, in accordance with a plea agreement between Pryor and the Darke County District Attorney’s Office.

The alleged assault took place during an altercation between Pryor and his live-in girlfriend. According to police reports, Pryor punched the victim in the head, as well as slamming her head into a couch repeatedly. The assault reportedly took place in front of one of Pryor’s children.

Pryor’s girlfriend wrote a letter to the court on the defendant’s behalf.

“I’m wondering if you see something in Mr. Pryor that I don’t,” Hein said. “Because what I see is a guy who’s got a history of all sorts of violence toward family members.”

Pryor’s girlfriend countered that the defendant had not faced similar charges in more than 10 years.

Hein sentenced Pryor to 90 days incarceration with 17 days credit for time served, as well as 24 months supervision by the Darke County Office of Adult Probation. If Pryor violates the terms of his probation, he could face up to 73 days in jail.

“None of that’s going to matter if you’re gonna go around being a jerk and beating up on girls,” Hein told the defendant. “I just handed you the keys to the jail. You can decide whether or not you’re gonna use them.”

Justin Pawlowski, 40, also of Greenville, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana, a third-degree felony. Pawlowski allegedly purchased eight pounds of marijuana, which then was shipped to Pawlowski from California. His previous record includes charges of aggravated assault in Ohio, as well as other felonies committed out of state.

Darke County Prosecutor R. Kelly Ormsby recommended a prison term for Pawlowski, saying the court’s typical leniency with drug offenders was intended to help those selling small amounts to support their own habit, not those selling larger amounts commercially.

Judge Hein challenged the notion that marijuana is a relatively harmless drug.

“We’ve got people ‘just smoking pot’ that turns out to be laced with methamphetamine and fentanyl,” Hein said.

Hein sentenced Pawlowski to 18 months incarceration with the option to apply for judicial release. Pawlowski was granted judicial release on a previous charge.

“If you’d learned anything when I gave you that before, we wouldn’t be here,” Hein said.

Carissa Foster, 51, of Greenville, pleaded guilty to harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony. The charge stems from an incident in which Foster allegedly spit in the face of a female corrections officer.

Both Ormsby and defense attorney Randall Braeden recommended probation, citing Foster’s struggles with mental illness and recent improvement while on medication.

Hein sentenced Foster to 12 months probation and encouraged the defendant to devote her time and focus to mental health.

“Mental health, medication and doctor’s appointments,” Hein said. “That’s what you’ve got to pay attention to. Write yourself a note and stick it on the mirror then find another mirror and put the same note there.”

