1 arrested during Union City garage fire

UNION CITY – A man was arrested Monday afternoon after becoming irate while fire crews worked to battle a detached garage fire.

At approximately 2:40 p.m. Monday, emergency personnel from Union City Ohio Fire and Rescue along with Union City Indiana Fire responded to 305 E. North St. to the report of a possible structure fire. Upon arrival on the scene, crews reported heavy smoke coming from the detached garage located at the rear of the property.

According to Union City Ohio Fire Chief Mark Ater, the fire is thought to have started in the front of the garage near the main door and is thought to be electrical related. The fire was able to be quickly knocked down and extinguished before spreading, minimizing damage to the garage.

Chief Ater also said Union City Police arrested and charged 56-year-old Randall Plessinger with misconduct at an emergency after he shoved an officer on the scene and refused to follow orders given by the officer.

“He has a lengthy history with our Police Department,” Chief Ater said.

Witnesses on the scene said Plessinger had been living in the garage behind the house for a “short while now.” Neighbors had contacted the village administration as well as the Darke County Health Department in hopes of getting the situation remedied but had no luck in doing so.

“He had cameras and security lights installed on the garage so he could know if anybody got close,” a concerned neighbor who wished not to be identified said. “I was told they had been here several times and was working on the situation. It’s a shame, really it is, that they couldn’t get anything done before this happened” he finished saying as he walked away.

The fire will remain under investigation by the Union City Ohio Fire Department.

A man was arrested on charges of misconduct at an emergency after he reportedly shoved an officer on the scene of a garage fire and refused to follow orders given by the officer. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_WEB-005-1.jpg A man was arrested on charges of misconduct at an emergency after he reportedly shoved an officer on the scene of a garage fire and refused to follow orders given by the officer. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate A man was arrested on charges of misconduct at an emergency after he reportedly shoved an officer on the scene of a garage fire and refused to follow orders given by the officer. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_WEB-029-2-1.jpg A man was arrested on charges of misconduct at an emergency after he reportedly shoved an officer on the scene of a garage fire and refused to follow orders given by the officer. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate A man was arrested on charges of misconduct at an emergency after he reportedly shoved an officer on the scene of a garage fire and refused to follow orders given by the officer. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_WEB-024-2-1.jpg A man was arrested on charges of misconduct at an emergency after he reportedly shoved an officer on the scene of a garage fire and refused to follow orders given by the officer. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate A man was arrested on charges of misconduct at an emergency after he reportedly shoved an officer on the scene of a garage fire and refused to follow orders given by the officer. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_WEB-019-1.jpg A man was arrested on charges of misconduct at an emergency after he reportedly shoved an officer on the scene of a garage fire and refused to follow orders given by the officer. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate A man was arrested on charges of misconduct at an emergency after he reportedly shoved an officer on the scene of a garage fire and refused to follow orders given by the officer. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_WEB-022-1.jpg A man was arrested on charges of misconduct at an emergency after he reportedly shoved an officer on the scene of a garage fire and refused to follow orders given by the officer. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate A man was arrested on charges of misconduct at an emergency after he reportedly shoved an officer on the scene of a garage fire and refused to follow orders given by the officer. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_WEB-027-2-1.jpg A man was arrested on charges of misconduct at an emergency after he reportedly shoved an officer on the scene of a garage fire and refused to follow orders given by the officer. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate

By Jim Comer For The Daily Advocate