Standoff with Darke County deputies ends with 1 being transported to hospital

GREENVILLE – Residents of Sherwood Forest MHC outside of Greenville noticed a large police presence on Monday when deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department responded to assist EMS with the evaluation of a subject that turned into a tense police standoff.

Numerous deputies worked to mitigate risk and de-escalate the situation before the unknown adult male suspect could become an even more significant risk to himself or others in the area.

According to a press release from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, Darke County deputies were dispatched to 33 Friar Tuck Drive to assist Arcanum Rescue with a male subject needing a possible medical evaluation at approximately 4 p.m. Monday.

When deputies arrived they made contact with the complainant who advised her son was inside the residence tearing it up. Deputies made entry to secure the scene for rescue to come in when the man came charging down the hallway at deputies with a knife.

Deputies immediately engaged the man, giving him commands to drop the knife. The man retreated to a room off the hallway and shut the door. Deputies attempted to communicate with the subject with no reply.

Deputies then set up a parameter around the residence and began trying the make contact with the subject again over the public address system. After several attempts the subject appeared at the doorway and fired an air pistol at deputies.

Deputies gave orders to the man to drop the pistol, which he then threw toward the deputies and brandished a knife. After being ordered to drop the knife, he threw the knife on the ground and began to approach the deputies in an aggressive manner. Deputies then deployed a TASER to take the subject into custody without any further incident.

Arcanum Rescue immediately was called to the scene to treat the man and transport him to Wayne Hospital for an evaluation.

Because of the medical nature of the incident, the man will remain unidentified at this time.

The situation will continue to remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

By Jim Comer For The Daily Advocate