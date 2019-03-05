Ohio State University releases autumn 2018 dean’s list

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State University has issued the dean’s list for autumn 2018 with the names of 20,196 students who have achieved top grades for their work.

This includes 15,362 Ohio students, 3,301 non-resident and 1,533 international students.

“These students have worked hard, and we’re proud of their achievements,” said Beth Hume, vice provost of student academic success and dean of undergraduate education.

Criteria for the dean’s list varies by college. It is usually based on the GPA for that specific term and the number of credit hours taken. Many colleges require a minimum of 12 graded credit hours with a 3.5 GPA or higher.

