Miami University Alumni Club of Darke County offers scholarships

DARKE COUNTY – The Miami University Alumni Club of Darke County is sponsoring book scholarships for high school seniors accepted and planning to attend Miami University, as well as current Miami freshmen, sophomores and juniors.

Students must live in Darke County, attend a school in Darke County or have graduated from a Darke County high school. Applications should be requested from the graduating high school.

The Miami University Alumni Club of Darke County has awarded more than $80,000 in scholarships to 50-plus Miami students since 2006. Scholarship values may vary depending on the number of applicants and the screening process of the scholarship committee.

Applications for this book scholarship and information can be obtained through all Darke County high school counselors.

All applicants need academic honors and extra-curricular activities resume, a personal essay and two reference forms. High school students need an official high school seventh semester transcript including any College Credit Plus grades and a copy of MU acceptance letter. Current Miami University students need to provide the committee with a web generated transcript showing all past and current courses as well as grades.

No monies will be released to the freshmen scholarship winners until after the Fall 2019 Semester has been successfully completed. Current Miami students’ scholarship monies will be released in August of 2019 when the student has provided proof of full-time status to the MU Alumni Treasurer, Mrs. Heggie.

All students must be enrolled full-time (minimum of 12 hours) at Miami University or a Miami branch campus. A student can only receive the book scholarship four times, provided a new application is submitted each year.

All applications must be postmarked by no later than April 15. No emailed or hand-delivered applications will be accepted.

Applications must be complete with all required documents. Any application that is incomplete will not be considered for scholarship monies.

Anyone with questions should contact Amy Hoying at 937-295-9865 or ahoying@embarqmail.com.