Jesse Berry from Blue Lantern Tea to speak at Greenville Public Library’s Lunch & Learn

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Public Library’s Lunch & Learn for March will feature Jesse Berry from Blue Lantern Tea.

Berry will speak on the health benefits tea has to offer and demonstrate the beauty, rich philosophy, history and overall culture of tea.

Berry was scheduled for February, but due to winter weather the library had to postpone his talk until this month.

Lunch starts at noon March 20 at the library. Patrons should register by calling 548-3915.