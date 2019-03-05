Jena Powell invites student to State of the State Address

COLUMBUS – State Rep. Jena Powell (R-District 80) announced that her guests for Gov. DeWine’s State of the State Address will be Piqua High School student Mason Darner and his government teacher Troy Ouhlt.

The State of the State will take place Tuesday on the Ohio House Floor. Each state representative receives the option to invite two guests to join them on the House floor to attend the State of the State.

Rep. Powell decided her choice would be individuals from her district, and she is “thrilled to have Mason and Mr. Ouhlt joining me at the State of the State.”

Powell said “government is all about the people, and I’m excited to have community members joining me.”

Powell’s office welcomes constituents to reach out with any questions or thoughts and to visit the Columbus office anytime. For more information call 614-466-8114 or email rep80@ohiohouse.gov.