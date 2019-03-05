Fort GreeneVille DAR honors Vietnam War Veterans Day at Greenville Public Library

GREENVILLE – Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR, a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemoration Commemorative Partner, invites everyone to visit the National Vietnam War Veterans Day display at the Greenville Public Library during the month of March.

On the second floor, the display will feature Vietnam-era military items on loan from the Darke County Fairgrounds Veterans Building. The display is in honor of local Vietnam veterans.

National Vietnam War Veterans Day is observed on March 29. It recognizes veterans who served in the U.S. military during the Vietnam War.

In March 2017, President Donald Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Proclamation Act of 2017. The Act officially recognizes March 29 as Vietnam War Veterans Day annually.