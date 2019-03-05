The Victory Trio to perform at Triumphant Christian Center

GREENVILLE – The Victory Trio gospel evangelistic team from central Ohio will be coming to Greenville on March 17.

The group was started in 2009 by George McCorkle and his wife, Sharon, with Mary St Clair rounding out the trio.

George McCorkle began singing in a teen group at the age of 13 and continued his musical ministry into adulthood, singing with The Crusaders from Columbus, the Gloryland Quartet and the Regal Brothers from Dayton before organizing The Victory Trio.

Sharon McCorkle is an accomplished soloist and pianist as well as a choir director in her local church.

Mary St Clair is lead singer for the trio, and she adds various instrumental accompaniment to their musical ministry. Her husband, Jon, and son Quaid assist with sound technology.

The group members said every year new excitement and anticipation about what God is going to do next with the group leads them to new venues in Christian music and the ministry of leading new believers to Christ.

Additional information about The Victory Trio may be found at its website at victorytrio.com.

Pastor Sam Shilot and the congregation at Triumphant Christian Center invite community members to this free concert at 6 p.m. March 17. The church is located at 1129 South Towne Court in Greenville.