Frenchtown Trailer Sales sponsors Versailles FFA member breakfast

VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA enjoyed a breakfast on Feb. 21 at Sideliners as part of National FFA Week.

The breakfast was paid for by Frenchtown Trailer Sales, represented by Frank and Pete Fullenkamp. The members enjoyed breakfast and had a great time celebrating National FFA week. The chapter values the support from the community and local businesses and thanked Frenchtown Trailer Sales.

More than 65 FFA Members of the Versailles FFA Chapter are shown enjoying breakfast at Sideliner’s during National FFA week sponsored by Frenchtown Trailer Sales.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_WEB-IMG_1865.jpg More than 65 FFA Members of the Versailles FFA Chapter are shown enjoying breakfast at Sideliner’s during National FFA week sponsored by Frenchtown Trailer Sales. Courtesy photo

More than 65 FFA Members of the Versailles FFA Chapter are shown enjoying breakfast at Sideliner’s during National FFA week sponsored by Frenchtown Trailer Sales.