Versailles FFA hosts omelet breakfast, farm displays

VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA held its fourth annual free omelet breakfast on Feb. 23 as part of National FFA Week.

At the breakfast, there were youth farm toy displays, farm toy vendors selling their products and an omelet breakfast. In addition, the Versailles FFA had many activities for children to participate in during the breakfast including face paintings from Colleen Gehret and balloon animals by Tina Ault.

The breakfast was free for the community and all who attended. Donations were accepted to be given to the Huber family in memory of Trevor Huber and the Dayton NICU unit at Children’s Hospital in honor of Logan Bergman.

The Versailles FFA was successful in serving approximately 1,000 people.

The farm display winners were:

Division One: first place Henry Shappie and second place Parker Timmerman

Division Two: first place Jake Bergman, second place Ben Pitsenbarger and third place Blake Pitsenbarger. Other displays in Division Two included Cole Carity, Paisley Bergman, Hannah Luthman, Gracie Henry, Nathan Timmerman, Lydia Goubeaux and Emalyn Trostel.

Division Three: first place Lucas Timmerman, second place Ian Bergman and third place Caleb Bubeek. Other displays in Division Three included Ruth Carity, Jeremiah Wagner, Maggie McGlinch, Dylan Hemmelgarn, Alex Dircksen and Trevor Luthman.

Division Four: first place Gabe Thompson, second place Carter Luthman and third place Greg Dircksen.

All of the first place winners were given trophies and money. The Darke County Farm Bureau sponsored the farm display contest.

Toy show vendors included Kris Hinton, Tom Barga, Roger Heckman, Jerry Evans and Dave Huelskamp.

Kevin Otte of Otte Ag, Mark Hess, and Michelle Lefeld and Janelle Brinksneader of Anderson helped with the breakfast. Roland Fisher helped with the breakfast as a part of the Ohio FFA Alumni Association.

Melinda Lee also supplied a Darke County booth, and Sam Custer was at the breakfast representing the OSU Extension. Marilyn Wyler also helped with the breakfast.

Gold Sponsors ($350 and more) who donated toward the breakfast included Darke County Farm Bureau, Weaver Brothers Eggs, Reiter Dairy/ Dean Foods, Farm Credit Services and Dannon Yogurt.

Silver Sponsors ($100-$350) included M&M Stucke Farm LLC, Second National Bank, Dr. Brad Bruns Vet Clinic, Four Star Veterinary Service, Frenchtown Trailer Sales, North Star Hardware and Implement and Marilyn Wyler.

Bronze Sponsors (less than $100) included Versailles Savings and Loan, Harvest Land Co-Op, McBo’s Bowling Lanes, Roger Heckman, Kris Hinton, Tom Barga, Jim Ford and Jerry Evans.