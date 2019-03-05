Bear’s Mill Soup & Bowl set for March 23

DARKE COUNTY – The annual Bear’s Mill Soup & Bowl is scheduled for March 23.

Guests can tour the mill, enjoy shopping in the mill store and be entertained by the four-string quartet of Greenville High School students for all three seatings at 5, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Tickets are $30 or $25 for members. To purchase tickets, call Bear’s Mill at 937-548-5112.

Bear’s Mill is located at 6450 Arcanum-Bear’s Mill Road, just outside of Greenville. For more information about Bear’s Mill, visit https://www.bearsmill.org/.